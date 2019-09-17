NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $416,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,301 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.0% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Halliburton by 17.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,079,584. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.