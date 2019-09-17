NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Capri were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Capri by 3.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 80,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Capri by 7.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,275. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $74.17.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol bought 363,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

