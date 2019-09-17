NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $511,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $290,582.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,093.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $2,691,849.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,557 shares of company stock worth $25,390,855. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.95. 10,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.