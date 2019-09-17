NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 35,100 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 314,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 110,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.48.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

