NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1627167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.04 million for the quarter.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

