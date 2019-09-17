Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,856 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $65,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1,315.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 304.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 31.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 28.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 281,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $178.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,788. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 144.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.98.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

In other news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,255,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,095,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $27,531,508 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

