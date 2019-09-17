Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,585,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,675 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $63,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 344.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Relx by 26.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 374,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 358,742 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $5,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Relx by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE RELX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.16. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

