Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,966,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Finisar were worth $67,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Finisar in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 519.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Finisar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Finisar alerts:

NASDAQ FNSR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. 40,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,142. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Finisar Co. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNSR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Finisar from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.