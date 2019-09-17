Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.33% of Essent Group worth $61,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,465,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,659,000 after purchasing an additional 391,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 209.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 375,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 977.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 395,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 358,731 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Hissong sold 19,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $961,289.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $95,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,886 shares of company stock worth $1,151,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. 111,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,317. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

