Northern Trust Corp Acquires 69,288 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,688 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,288 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $66,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 982,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 257,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 647.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $304,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,162. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

