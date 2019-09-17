Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.09. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 million during the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

