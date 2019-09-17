Norbord (TSE:OSB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.58 and last traded at C$31.39, 188,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 309,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Norbord from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norbord from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$597.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 427.31%.

About Norbord (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

