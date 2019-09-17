Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 787 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.