Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,222 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

JEC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,874. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JEC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

