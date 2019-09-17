Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,588 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PPL by 384.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 102,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,105. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

