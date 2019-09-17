Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge P. Lemann bought 3,496,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

KHC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. 804,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,909,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.