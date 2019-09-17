Nick Maddock Acquires 118 Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Nick Maddock acquired 118 shares of SIG stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £149.86 ($195.82).

Nick Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Nick Maddock acquired 118 shares of SIG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £149.86 ($195.82).

Shares of SIG stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 126.30 ($1.65). The company had a trading volume of 942,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The firm has a market cap of $747.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.45. SIG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

SHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SIG from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 133 ($1.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 140 ($1.83).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

