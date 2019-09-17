New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Takes Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 678,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,299,000. IAA makes up about 0.9% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth $503,091,000. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth $14,389,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth $100,665,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth $489,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE:IAA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. 16,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.64. IAA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

