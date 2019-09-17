New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,912 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up 0.6% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $912,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,263.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $2,931,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,074 shares of company stock worth $9,331,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $95.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $121.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

