New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Has $83.29 Million Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. decreased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,585,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833,773 shares during the quarter. CIT Group makes up 2.9% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $83,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CIT Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in CIT Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 17,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 311.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

In related news, insider Steve Solk purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,345.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.55 per share, with a total value of $500,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,623,432.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.