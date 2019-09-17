Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) were down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 638,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 144,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

