NavCoin (NAV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $118,686.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, cfinex and LiteBit.eu. NavCoin has a market cap of $7.26 million and $118,686.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003516 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001932 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,207,641 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

