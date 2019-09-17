Natixis Makes New Investment in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,880,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 277,605 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 29,815.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Mattel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 99,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. 329,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,227. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.