Natixis Makes New $261,000 Investment in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPT. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPT stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,666. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

