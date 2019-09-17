Natixis Lowers Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Natixis cut its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 185.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OFIX. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $295,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,139.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

OFIX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. 597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,957. The company has a market capitalization of $972.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Orthofix Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $115.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

