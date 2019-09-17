Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,114 Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 18.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,212,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 887,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 757,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 108.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 321,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at $3,399,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE LFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. 92,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 5.58.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

