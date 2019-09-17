Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,587 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,762,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,629,000 after buying an additional 3,805,273 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 0.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,826,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,487,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,446,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,902,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 16.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,514,000 after purchasing an additional 329,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.68.

Shares of CTRP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,583. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.64. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

