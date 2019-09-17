Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.55 Million Position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 17.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qiagen NV has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

