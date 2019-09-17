Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TELUS by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Citigroup downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.426 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.97%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

