National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.46, 31,399 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,079,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

A number of research firms have commented on EYE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on shares of National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $1,463,677.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $46,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $206,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

