National Pension Service Purchases 28,341 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

National Pension Service boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,341 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $71,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 93,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,633,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

PNC stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,530. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $145.30. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average of $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

