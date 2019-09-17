National Pension Service Makes New $62.29 Million Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

National Pension Service purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 994,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,289,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,204,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,062,000 after purchasing an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

