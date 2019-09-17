National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

National Pension Service increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $58,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.72. 515,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,948. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

