National Pension Service Has $56.70 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,182 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Target were worth $56,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.48. 1,487,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,678. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

