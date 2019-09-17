National Pension Service Has $54.65 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $54,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,628,000 after purchasing an additional 921,307 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $94,759,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,585,000 after buying an additional 225,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,569,043,000 after buying an additional 215,179 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.59. 40,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $207.72. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.35.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

