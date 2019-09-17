National Pension Service Has $51.67 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Prologis worth $51,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.17. 83,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

