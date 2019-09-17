National Pension Service Buys 27,951 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $49,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.45.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 74,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

