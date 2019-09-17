National Pension Service Buys 15,043 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $64,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 801,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 602,578 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,148,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,601,000 after purchasing an additional 333,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,339,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,221,000 after purchasing an additional 330,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.87. 42,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $269.57. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.