National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Position Trimmed by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National CineMedia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in National CineMedia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,531,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 640,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in National CineMedia by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 575,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 210,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCMI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.71. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,291,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

