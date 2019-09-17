Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 1,003,923 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,176,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,977 shares of company stock worth $119,951 and sold 21,773 shares worth $45,186. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

