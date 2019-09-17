Mountain China Resorts (CVE:MCG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Mountain China Resorts Holding Ltd (CVE:MCG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

About Mountain China Resorts (CVE:MCG)

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

