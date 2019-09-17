Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €122.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($161.63) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €119.33 ($138.76).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE stock opened at €96.70 ($112.44) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €99.62. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.