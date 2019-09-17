MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Reaches $924,034.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $924,034.00 and approximately $213.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00016959 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004610 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 169,300,606 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

