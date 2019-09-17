MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,748 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,471. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 3.80. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.57 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

