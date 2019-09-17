Mixin (XIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.12 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $215.60 or 0.02107099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $99.04 million and approximately $24.12 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 143.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,348 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.