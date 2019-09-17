Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) to Issue GBX 1.35 Dividend

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MRC traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 208 ($2.72). 498,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.75 ($2.86).

In related news, insider Jeremy Tigue acquired 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,882.09 ($25,979.47). Also, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,544.10).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

