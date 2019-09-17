MediShares Price Tops $0.0055 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. MediShares has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $83,452.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00205290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.01226110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016058 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020253 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

