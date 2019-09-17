McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of McBride to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 85 ($1.11).

McBride stock opened at GBX 53.30 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37. McBride has a 12-month low of GBX 57.30 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 million and a PE ratio of 12.11.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

