Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cfra reissued a hold rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. Mattel has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 361.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

