Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report released on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.10.

NYSE:MA opened at $274.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.59 and a 200 day moving average of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $2,219,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,457 shares of company stock valued at $40,747,113. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

